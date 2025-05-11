49ers Defensive Tackle Alfred Collins has Impressive Bloodlines

All 49ers

The first time I met Alfred Collins' older cousin Trent Brown, I wrote him off.

This was 10 years ago at rookie minicamp. The 49ers had just drafted Brown late in the seventh round, so I didn't take him seriously to begin with. Plus, he was immature and had trouble keeping his weight down -- at least that was the book on him.

When I met him during his first group interview, I saw a giant, one of the biggest human beings I've ever met. But he was shy, almost like he wanted to be smaller, and he didn't have much muscle definition. To me, he seemed lanky and uncoordinated. And that is why I'm not an NFL scout.

Turns out Brown was incredibly nimble for his size and was almost impossible to beat in pass protection, particularly when he was young and healthy. But he wasn't always healthy because he was so big. Now, he's on the Houston Texans. So, he's had a successful career.

Which brings us back to his younger cousin, 49ers' second-round pick Alfred Collins. I had the same impression of him this week at rookie minicamp that I had of Brown 10 years ago. Huge. Not chilesed. Not polished. A little uncomfortable in his skin.

But I'm not going to make the same mistake twice.

If Collins is anything like his older cousin, he will be incredibly light on his feet for such a big man. He just might suffer foot injuries because he's so big. He had to sit out rookie minicamp because he's injured right now.

Still, seems like a terriric risk to take in Round 2.

