49ers Deliver Unfortunate Injury News on DL Kalia Davis
Another day, another unfortunate injury news update for the San Francisco 49ers.
This time it is in regards to third-year defensive lineman Kalia Davis. He is expected to be out for a great deal of time after he suffered a knee injury in the preseason loss to the Tennessee Titans. It is currently unclear as to the specifics of his injury, but it is significant enough for him to have surgery.
"He'll be back some time halfway through the year," said Kyle Shanahan. "I don't know exactly what it was, but it's some stuff behind his kneecap."
So, Davis will have surgery on an injury that is "behind his kneecap." Very revealing information Shanahan. In any case, this is a bummer for the 49ers who were looking at Davis to be a key contributor in 2024. Davis has really stepped up this year in training camp and looked solid in the 49ers' preseason game against the Titans.
"I thought it was one of his best games," said Shanahan on Davis' performance. "It was really unfortunate. He played awesome through the whole game. That's why he and us were so surprised that he had such a tough injury. It's a setback but he's had such a good camp, such a good game that he's in a good spot to bounce back."
Injuries have been running rampant for the 49ers since training camp began. It is why they decided to cancel their joint-practice with the New Orleans Saints in Irvine this week. They just aren't healthy right now and don't want to demand high-intensity practice sessions when they're battered.
Davis is the first player to have suffered a significant injury on the 49ers in terms of expected time misses. The goal is for him to be good to go by mid-season, so the 49ers are looking at Week 8-to-Week 10 for him I'd presume. This is all tentative based on how he responds from surgery and rehabs it.
The trend with injuries for the 49ers has been unlucky and doesn't appear to slow down anytime soon.