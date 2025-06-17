Lenoir is Relieved his Extension was Finalized Before Offseason
It was astonishing to see the San Francisco 49ers finalize not one, not two, but THREE contract extensions before June.
That was unfathomable to anyone who has followed the 49ers for the last five years. Extensions always get drawn out up until and through August.
This time, they did it promptly for once with George Kittle, Brock Purdy, and Fred Warner. That should be the standard going forward.
However, the 49ers may have foreshadowed that they were no longer prolonging contract extensions. That occurred when the 49ers extended Deommodore Lenoir during the regular season.
They hadn't done that with a player since Dre Greenlaw in 2022. Wrapping up a deal with Lenoir during the season was the first indicator that the 49ers were going to be proactive with contracts.
Lenoir is grateful for it as well. He didn't have to have any distractions entering or during the offseason, and gets to be in a state of happiness for it.
"I was happy that a deal was done because I want to be here for the rest of my life," Lenoir said on his extension being finalized before the offseason. "Being able to get that done and just be solidified and here knowing that I am going to be here for another five years is the best feeling in the world."
When Lenoir spoke, you could just see how much relief he exuded. He knows how the 49ers operate with extensions and how taxing it can be on a player/team.
He just experienced it with Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams. That probably played a factor in his desire to get his extension over with during the season.
Lenoir might've gotten more money as well if he waited until the offseason. The 49ers extended him at an amazingly friendly number.
But all Lenoir wanted was to lock it in and get a nice little payday. He has no qualms or regrets about it as he is having an enjoyable offseason knowing he is right where he wants to be.
"Being able to be here, and to be locked in here, I feel like this was the best decision for me."