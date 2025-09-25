49ers Fans Will Feel Relief After Kyle Shanahan's Comments on Nick Bosa
Tearing an ACL is nothing new for Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers.
This happened five years ago in 2020, and Bosa was able to bounce back strong the following year. However, Bosa tore his ACL in his left knee that time.
This time around, it is his right ACL, which he has torn before in high school. Tearing the ACL in the same knee has sparked concern for Bosa's comeback.
That concern was brought up to Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday at his press conference, where he provided relieving comments to quell any concern regarding Bosa's comeback.
Kyle Shanahan provides relief for 49ers fans for Nick Bosa's comeback
"I think there's zero worry or correlation between the three," said Shanahan. "I mean, this one from what they say is as clean as anyone you can do. I mean, just pure ACL and nothing else. The other ones, they've all been five years apart.
"I had a buddy who tore one in high school, tore two in college and then played eight years in the NFL without one. I think Frank Gore's done it a number of times. So, it's all about how it heals and what type of tear it is. When it's clean and you go through the rehab and stuff it's usually brand new after that.”
This should make a lot of 49ers fans feel at ease. Tearing an ACL the first time is already cause for concern with how a player will look when they return.
But to tear the ACL in the same knee twice increases the worry. Thankfully, Bosa didn't suffer any other damage to his right knee besides the ACL.
That's been the point of emphasis from Shanahan since Bosa's ACL tear was confirmed. Because it was just that, there isn't a worry.
On a sidenote, it is eyebrow-raising that he says that since Brandon Aiyuk is on the mend from a torn ACL and MCL. Maybe there's internal worry with Aiyuk? But I digress.
There should be little to no worry with Bosa. He's elite when it comes to body maintenance. And since this is his third ACL tear, he knows the steps he has to take to get himself back into elite form.
Of course, this can all change in the next six to nine months when he gets cleared to hit the field for rehab. Nevertheless, Bosa is a player you bet on bouncing back from this with utmost confidence.