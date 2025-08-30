All 49ers

49ers fans might not be ready for what Jauan Jennings is about to do

This is not a bluff.

Grant Cohn

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) leaves the field after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs during overtime in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) leaves the field after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs during overtime in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers seem to think that Jauan Jennings is bluffing.

Jennings demanded an extension or a trade before training camp, and so far, the 49ers have given him neither. Instead, they expect him to drop his demands, show up for Week 1, and quietly play out the final season of his contract before leaving in free agency next year.

Fat chance.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) and Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (0) get tangled after a pla
Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) and Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (0) get tangled after a play during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Jennings doesn't seem ready to drop his demands and play ball on the 49ers' terms. He hasn't practiced or played since the fourth day of training camp because he says his calf is injured. Most people assume that his calf would feel much better if the 49ers were to give him a giant raise, but we can't know for sure. And there's no way for the 49ers to verify the injury.

Last year, the 49ers' doctors and trainers cleared Christian McCaffrey to play in Week 1 -- they gave him a questionable designation, meaning they believed he had a 50-50 chance to play. But 90 minutes before the game started, McCaffrey shut himself down and didn't suit up until Week 10, after a lengthy layoff and a trip to Germany for treatment that is not legal in the United States.

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadi
Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The 49ers never questioned whether McCaffrey was truly injured. How could they question Jennings?

From Jennings' perspective, he might be better off sitting all season than playing on his current deal. Because if he sits out, he'll lose a couple million dollars in potential bonuses, but he still will get his game checks, meaning he'll make lots of money to do nothing. And then he'll be healthy next offseason when he'll be one of the top free agent wide receivers on the market. And then, he could get paid more than $20 million per season.

If he plays this season on his current deal and suffers a serious injury like Brandon Aiyuk did last season, then there will be no big day waiting for Jennings at the end of the year. He'll be out of luck. Which would be too bad for him, considering he's a former seventh-round draft pick who hasn't made a ton of money in the NFL.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (in black hoodie) watches his teammates work out during the second day of tra
Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (in black hoodie) watches his teammates work out during the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

If Jennings continues to hold out, don't be surprised if the 49ers trade him and sign Kendrick Bourne to be his replacement. Jennings wants out and seems prepared to do what it takes to get the 49ers to trade him.

I'm guessing that Jennings has played in his final game with the 49ers.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News