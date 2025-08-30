49ers fans might not be ready for what Jauan Jennings is about to do
The 49ers seem to think that Jauan Jennings is bluffing.
Jennings demanded an extension or a trade before training camp, and so far, the 49ers have given him neither. Instead, they expect him to drop his demands, show up for Week 1, and quietly play out the final season of his contract before leaving in free agency next year.
Fat chance.
Jennings doesn't seem ready to drop his demands and play ball on the 49ers' terms. He hasn't practiced or played since the fourth day of training camp because he says his calf is injured. Most people assume that his calf would feel much better if the 49ers were to give him a giant raise, but we can't know for sure. And there's no way for the 49ers to verify the injury.
Last year, the 49ers' doctors and trainers cleared Christian McCaffrey to play in Week 1 -- they gave him a questionable designation, meaning they believed he had a 50-50 chance to play. But 90 minutes before the game started, McCaffrey shut himself down and didn't suit up until Week 10, after a lengthy layoff and a trip to Germany for treatment that is not legal in the United States.
The 49ers never questioned whether McCaffrey was truly injured. How could they question Jennings?
From Jennings' perspective, he might be better off sitting all season than playing on his current deal. Because if he sits out, he'll lose a couple million dollars in potential bonuses, but he still will get his game checks, meaning he'll make lots of money to do nothing. And then he'll be healthy next offseason when he'll be one of the top free agent wide receivers on the market. And then, he could get paid more than $20 million per season.
If he plays this season on his current deal and suffers a serious injury like Brandon Aiyuk did last season, then there will be no big day waiting for Jennings at the end of the year. He'll be out of luck. Which would be too bad for him, considering he's a former seventh-round draft pick who hasn't made a ton of money in the NFL.
If Jennings continues to hold out, don't be surprised if the 49ers trade him and sign Kendrick Bourne to be his replacement. Jennings wants out and seems prepared to do what it takes to get the 49ers to trade him.
I'm guessing that Jennings has played in his final game with the 49ers.