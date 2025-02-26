All 49ers

49ers GM John Lynch Says Trent Williams Will Play Football in 2025

Good to hear.

Grant Cohn

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
INDIANAPOLIS -- The 49ers need to know Trent Williams status for 2025.

He's signed through 2026, but he missed seven games last season with a bruised ankle and will turn 37 this summer. If he decides to retire, no one would blame him or be surprised.

That's why I asked 49ers general manager if he's certain that Williams will play football this year.

"Trent is playing," Lynch announced. "He's ready. I think he's really motivated to come back. That's rarified air that Trent lives in, and when you're a player who has experienced playing at those heights, you don't want to play unless you're playing at that level. I think that's where Trent is at. I think we're going to see a real motivated Trent Williams come back and have a great year, and that's a good thing for us."

Does Lynch mean that Williams didn't want to play on a bruised ankle last season because it would have hurt his performance? If so, that's concerning.

Why did keep repeating that Williams will be motivated? Was he not motivated last season? Will he be motivated if the 49ers have another rough season? Will he play through injury for the team at this point in his career or will he protect himself and his advanced statistics?

The 49ers can't know the answers to these questions. So even if Williams returns, they have to prepare for life without him to begin at any moment.

