49ers Hope to Have Christian McCaffrey Back for Week 7 vs. Chiefs
Finally, the 49ers get some good news about Christian McCaffrey.
He just completed a full week of physical activity without suffering a setback to his bilateral Achilles tendonitis, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. This is a big step for him. Keep in mind, he had to rest for weeks and fly to German to receive a treatment that isn't available in the United States. So he has been struggling to see positive results. Finally, he's seeing some.
That being said, the 49ers don't feel McCaffrey is read to return for Thursday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, which is just four days away. Technically, that's when McCaffrey will be eligible to return from the Injured Reserve List.
But the 49ers are being cautious and hoping that McCaffrey will be ready for Week 7 against the Chiefs or Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys. Both games will be at Levi's Stadium on grass, which would be ideal for McCaffrey's return. I doubt the 49ers want him to play his first game of the season on turf, which is what the Seahawks have at their stadium. The risk of an Achilles' tear will be greater on turf than on grass.
If McCaffrey isn't quite ready by Week 8, he can skip that game and use the Week 9 bye week to get ready for Week 10 in Tampa Bay.
My best guess is that the 49ers will be careful and conservative and wait until Week 10 to play McCaffrey this season.