All 49ers

49ers to Host Georgia Tech Tight End Jackson Hawes on Top-30 Visit

The 49ers sure love blocking tight ends.

Grant Cohn

Nov 21, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets tight end Jackson Hawes (85) catches a pass against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Nov 21, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets tight end Jackson Hawes (85) catches a pass against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers sure love blocking tight ends.

First, they signed Luke Farrell to a three-year, $20.25 million deal. Now, they're bringing in Jackson Hawes for a top-30 pre-draft visit according to his Instagram account.

Hawes was a blocking tight end at Georgia Tech last season. He caught 16 passes for 195 yards and zero touchdowns. The previous three years, he played at Yale. So he must be smart enough to pick up the 49ers' dense offensive scheme. And he's clearly the type of tight end they love.

The 49ers have spent some serious capital on blocking tight ends the past few years, In 2020, they drafted Charlie Woerner, whom they loved even though they rarely gave him the ball. Then in 2023, he signed with the Falcons, so the 49ers drafted Cam Latu in Round 3. He was a converted linebacker who couldn't catch a cold, so he never made the team. But they drafted him to block.

Then this offseason, they made Luke Farrell their biggest signing by far. And now, they're bringing in someone quite similar to Farrell.

Hawes is not fast -- he ran a 4.82 40-yard dash at the Combine. But the 49ers love slow tight ends who block and rarely catch passes. They see these players as extensions of the offensive line. And in the 49ers' system, the tight ends are the most important run blockers because they're at the point of attack on outside-zone runs -- not the offensive linemen. So that's why the 49ers hoard these blockers.

Don't be surprised if the 49ers drafted Hawes with one of their two picks in Round 5.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News