49ers Interior Defensive Line Overview: Youth Over Experience

The question is whether the changes can lead to instant impact rather than just longer-term success. 

The San Francisco 49ers got much younger and less expensive on the defensive line, which is what they had to do with the impending Brock Purdy salary cap implications. The question is whether the changes can lead to instant impact rather than just longer-term success. 

Jordan Elliott

Elliott started the majority of the season for the 49ers but posted zero sacks. He has just five sacks in five seasons, and entering Year 2 with San Francisco, the team is hoping that the youth can light a fire under him or push him into a depth spot. 

Alfred Collins

Alfred Collins looks like a player who can make an instant impact in the run game, but his pass rush will be a question as a rookie. He is also currently unsigned

Kevin Givens

The San Francisco 49ers are looking for a bounce-back season from Givens after a groin and pectoral injury cost him significant time last year. 

CJ West 

The fourth-round rookie from Indiana should get to rotate into this defensive line and, given the lack of talent at the top, he could be a starter by year's end. 

Evan Anderson 

A 2024 UDFA from Temple, Anders played 267 snaps as a rookie and may be in the mix for a similar role this season. 

Kalia Davis 

The former sixth-round pick has had multiple injury questions that have kept him off the field. He did play a career-high 259 snaps last year and may be needed again this year. 

Sebastian Valdez

The 2025 UDFA from Washington will be in the mix to compete for a practice squad spot. 

