Why 49ers S Jason Pinnock has a Good Chance to Start
It's open season for the San Francisco 49ers at the safety position.
Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh recently declared that both of the starting safety spots are there for the taking. That means incumbent starters Ji'Ayir Brown and Malik Mustapha have to earn it.
Making the starting safety spots an open competition is a wise move from Saleh. He is trying to bring out the best in his players, with the hope that a few of them will reach a high level.
One player who has a good chance to get there and start is Jason Pinnock. It starts with his link to Saleh dating as far back as 2021, when he was drafted by the New York Jets.
"J.P. is familiar with the system," said Saleh following Day 5 of training camp practice. "You know, he's got such great athleticism, length, and he is very, very smart. So, he's been doing a nice job in there."
Pinnock only lasted one year with the Jets. He failed to carve out a role and was subsequently cut. That could leave a player feeling disdain for a coach and/or team, but Pinnock was fine with it.
He cited that if there was any friction from his release that he never would've joined the 49ers. The fact that he chose to sign with the 49ers is because of how familiar he is with Saleh.
Pinnock also acknowledges that his rookie season wasn't great. It took him some years to grow, and now he appears to be settling into his own.
"I was so raw. It was pure talent and memorization," said Pinnock. "So I think now it has progressed from memorization to now pre-snap awareness. The game is slowing down and now I'm able to show my explosiveness and athletic ability."
Pinnock sounds like a veteran player with 10 years of experience. That will benefit him tremendously in his pursuit of becoming a starter.
It's got more to do with him being linked to Saleh. While it does play a huge part, Pinnock's growth is what will ultimately cement his status. Even Saleh sees it, even if it isn't necessarily as a player.
“I wouldn't say player as much as man, if that makes sense," Saleh said. "Obviously, he was young, second year when we when we had to cut him. But you know, he is a dad, he's feels like he's grown like 20 years, you know? But he still has that youthful athleticism and burst. But working with him, and his intent, his demeanor, his intent when he gets in the building to get better, he's been fantastic.”
Pinnock has been a part of every 49ers practice and is the most familiar with Saleh's defense among the safeties. At this rate, Pinnock is trekking to become the starter.