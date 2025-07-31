49ers S Ji'Ayir Brown Reveals What Hampered him in 2024
One of the worst players on the San Francisco 49ers in 2024 was safety Ji'Ayir Brown.
2024 was supposed to be the season that Brown took the next step forward. Not only did he not take a step forward, he went in complete reverese by 10 steps.
Brown became a liability on defense, which eventually led him to lose his starting spot and get benched later in the season.
However, Brown's poor 2024 season isn't as simple as him failing outright. On Thursday, Brown revealed a couple of factors that hampered in last season.
Injury
Brown underwent ankle surgery earlier in the offseason, which is why he didn't participate in OTAs or minicamp. It was random to learn of that when Kyle Shanahan revealed it at the time.
That possibly means Brown was playing with an ankle injury at some point during the 2024 season. Sure enough, he admitted he was when he was asked about it.
"It was something that bothered me throughout the season," Brown said. "Handled that in the offseason, and now I'm feeling better from that."
Brown can be taken at his word because there were plenty of instances last season where he looked hesitant. It means he was thinking at times, which can be linked to his injury. But don't mistake that for him having the wrong mindset.
"My mindset was where it should've been. I think it was other factors that played that wouldn't allow me to play to my full potential, that I know I can play at. My standards are pretty high, and I fell short of that."
Coordinator change
Another factor that hampered Brown last season was the change at the defensive coordinator position. Brown alluded to that in the last quote. The 49ers fired Steve Wilks and promoted Nick Sorensen to the job.
Shanahan and John Lynch believed Sorensen was the right coach and that he was ready. Unfortunately, one of the repercussions of promoting him was Brown's inability to ascend.
"Steve Wilks was one of my guys," Brown said. "Was different going into my second year with a new D.C.. Different style, different messages, but yeah, just different."
This is another factor that led to the 49ers relieve Sorensen of his duties. He couldn't resonate with his players. He couldn't get any player to grow.
But that's all behind Brown now. He's turning the page and using last year as motivation to never play at that low level again.
"I love where I'm at mentally, physically. I love where I'm at from a communication standpoint with the defense. My demeanor, my posture, everything is different."