49ers GM John Lynch Explains Why Brock Purdy Showed Up to OTAs

Grant Cohn

Jul 26, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) walks the practice field during Day 4 of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Brock Purdy didn't have to show up to Phase 1 of 49ers OTAs on Tuesday.

Phase 1 is voluntary. Plus, his agent is in the middle of a possibly contentious contract negotiation with the team. Lots of players skip OTAs when they're pushing for a new contract.

Not Purdy. He showed up on Tuesday. Afterward, general manager John Lynch was asked what it means to him that Brock is in attendance.

"That's Brock," Lynch said. "He's a pro. Brock's very clear-minded and not going to let other people influence what he should be doing. And that's one thing everybody I think respects about Brock. He's done a lot for this organization and we're grateful for him and looking forward to having him as our quarterback for a long time."

This is such an interesting response. What other people would be influencing what he's doing? What did that mean?

Here's one possible interpretation: Purdy's agent told Purdy to skip Phase 1 of OTAs to send the 49ers a message and Purdy showed up anyway. Or his parents told him not to go. Or George Kittle recommended staying away and going to Wrestlemania with him instead.

Lynch seems to feel that Purdy is getting some bad advice and he's ignoring it, to his credit. This tells me that the 49ers expect Purdy to fold and accept their offer before training camp starts even if his agent wants him to hold out for more more money.

Of course, I could be way off.

Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

