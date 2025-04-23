49ers GM John Lynch Explains Why Brock Purdy Showed Up to OTAs
Brock Purdy didn't have to show up to Phase 1 of 49ers OTAs on Tuesday.
Phase 1 is voluntary. Plus, his agent is in the middle of a possibly contentious contract negotiation with the team. Lots of players skip OTAs when they're pushing for a new contract.
Not Purdy. He showed up on Tuesday. Afterward, general manager John Lynch was asked what it means to him that Brock is in attendance.
"That's Brock," Lynch said. "He's a pro. Brock's very clear-minded and not going to let other people influence what he should be doing. And that's one thing everybody I think respects about Brock. He's done a lot for this organization and we're grateful for him and looking forward to having him as our quarterback for a long time."
This is such an interesting response. What other people would be influencing what he's doing? What did that mean?
Here's one possible interpretation: Purdy's agent told Purdy to skip Phase 1 of OTAs to send the 49ers a message and Purdy showed up anyway. Or his parents told him not to go. Or George Kittle recommended staying away and going to Wrestlemania with him instead.
Lynch seems to feel that Purdy is getting some bad advice and he's ignoring it, to his credit. This tells me that the 49ers expect Purdy to fold and accept their offer before training camp starts even if his agent wants him to hold out for more more money.
Of course, I could be way off.