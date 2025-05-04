All 49ers

49ers RB Jordan James Patterns Some of his Game After Frank Gore

When the 49ers drafted Jordan James in Round 5, Frank Gore was sitting in the War Room, and he gave the pick his seal of approval.

Grant Cohn

Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) carries the ball during the second half against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) carries the ball during the second half against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

When the 49ers drafted running back Jordan James in Round 5, Frank Gore was sitting in the War Room, and he gave the pick his seal of approval.

After the draft, James was asked about Gore. Here's what James said.

Q: Jed York tweeted just before you were drafted that Frank Gore was a big fan of yours. What does that mean to you?

JAMES: “That means a lot. Just the caliber of player he was. That’s a Hall of Fame running back right there and just to get a compliment from him on my game, that means a lot.”

Q: Did you talk to him during this?

JAMES: “He is actually good friends with my old running back coach. So, he knows about me. He kept in touch with me, things like that.”

Q: And who is that coach?

JAMES: “Coach Carlos Locklyn.”

Q: I’m not asking you to liken yourself to Frank Gore at this point, but he is a guy who is not known as a speedster, but obviously he was very effective with his style. I’m sure you’ve heard you’re not the fastest running back, so are Gore and other running backs like that, guys who have patterned yourself after?

JAMES: “Yeah, for sure. I like to just watch running backs that kind of run similar to me. I tell everyone that I don’t really model my game after anyone specifically, but I take bits and pieces of things that the great running backs do, and the current running backs right now, that they do every Sunday. So, Frank Gore is definitely one of those guys. I like to look at guys that kind of remind me of myself. So, Frank Gore is definitely one of those guys. A guy that’s hard to tackle. He’s explosive. We don’t have the 4.3, we’re not 4.3 speed guys, but we get the job done.”

MY TAKE: James is smart to say he patterns some of his game after Gore, and maybe he does. But Gore was extremely unique. He was small enough to squeeze through the smallest cracks, elusive enough to make defenders miss and powerful enough to break tackles. He was one of the most gifted running backs ever. The only thing that slowed him down was multiple knee injuries in college.

When I watch James run, I see shades of Mark Ingram, who wasn't quite as good as Gore, but was excellent during his prime. Both James and Ingram are explosive runners who slam into the line of scrimmage with no fear and pick up the tough yards for an offense.

That's what the 49ers need James to do.

Read More

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News