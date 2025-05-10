All 49ers

49ers OC Klay Kubiak Says Jauan Jennings Will be WR1 Again in 2025

I would expect Jennings to lead all 49ers wide receivers in catches, touchdown catches and receiving yards next season.

Grant Cohn

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) and Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (0) get tangled after a play during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) and Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (0) get tangled after a play during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Jauan Jennings caught just 19 passes during the 2023 regular season. Then, something clicked for him and he became the 49ers' best wide receiver for the entire calendar year of 2024.

He would have won the Super Bowl MVP Award had the 49ers held onto the lead in the overtime.

And when Brandon Aiyuk went down with a gruesome knee injury last season, the wide receiver who stepped up was Jennings, not Deebo Samuel. Samuel was a disappointment -- he had just 51 catches for 670 yards while Jennings had 77 catches for 975 yards. The player on the 49ers who had more catches and receiving yards than Jennings was tight end George Kittle.

This week at 49ers rookie minicamp, offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak was asked if Jennings will be the 49ers' No. 1 wide receiver again this year.

"Yeah," Kubiak said. "I think, if you ask Jauan, he says, ‘I'm number one.' And that's his mindset and that's why we love Jauan. That's how he sees himself. He sees himself as a dominant player. I think you guys all saw last year when he got more chances, he played really, really well. So really fired up about Jauan."

I also would expect Jennings to lead all 49ers wide receivers in catches, touchdown catches and receiving yards next season. He'll turn 28 in July, he's in his prime and he's entering a contract season so he needs to produce. The 49ers most likely won't re-sign him because he'll be quite expensive if he gains 1,000 yards as he probably will if he stays healthy and doesn't get ejected from games for blocking defensive backs too vigorously.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News