49ers' Kyle Shanahan Defends Brock Purdy's Pick Against the Rams
Brock Purdy had an uncharacteristic performance against in the 49ers' 12-6 loss to the Rams.
Purdy playing below average in that game isn't what was surprising. The real surprise was all the downfield throws he tried. Purdy attempted a career-high seven deep passes (20+ air yards) in Week 15. He went 0-for-7 on deep passes including an interception intended for Jauan Jennings in the fourth quarter.
It was a really aggressive game from Purdy, which is why it was uncharacteristic, especially on his interception that iced the loss for the 49ers. The decision to make the throw was egregious and proved costly. However, head coach Kyle Shanahan defended the throw on Wednesday and provided an amazing breakdown of it.
"I don't think Brock is an extreme aggressive guy in terms of you guys don't see him throw a lot of picks," Shanahan said. "He doesn't throw into double coverage much. When it's single safety, you want to hold the middle-third player and throw a double move on the outside corner. You'd love to be able to check whether he's got a chance or not. But when he did look out there, the guy squatted and then he bumped him, which is ICT, you can't hit him 12 yards down the field, which stopped [WR] Jauan [Jennings]. And then he’s got a pass rush coming at him. So, it's real easy to say with a clicker in our hand and stuff when he is not on top.
"But to hold a safety and then look out there, see a guy at a dead stop and then have a two-technique coming right at you, he is going to let that go and what you coach. So, in the heat of battle, always one, I always tell the receivers worst case scenario in situations like that is offensive PI, it's never a pick. I don't care if you have to tackle the guy. So the first thing I look at is does Jauan stop on the play because he’s got to protect Brock so we can at least survive it and have a chance to overcome the penalty. He couldn't get to it once he stopped him there at the 12-yard spot, couldn't catch back up. Yeah, I'd love Brock to check it down, but the protection's got to be a little bit better for him to see all that and the corner did stop. So, it was just an unfortunate play.”
Shanahan usually doesn't go into great detail on specific plays like this. It was awesome to hear him go through the play and come to Purdy's defense. That is what a head coach is supposed to do. He came to Deebo Samuel's defense earlier in his press conference as well.
However, no matter how you look at it, Purdy made a terrible decision to throw the ball to Jennings. It wasn't a do-or-die play for the 49ers. There was no reason to force that throw and he paid for it. The decision-making of Purdy this year has regressed.
Hopefully he gets it together in the 49ers' final three games of the season.
