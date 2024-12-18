49ers RB Isaac Guerendo is Nursing a New Injury
Well this isn't good.
49ers rookie Isaac Guerendo is nursing a new injury. Kyle Shanahan revealed Guerendo was held out of Wednesday's practice with a hamstring injury. He sustained the injury in the 12-6 loss to the Rams last week. So, Guerendo suffered a foot sprain in his first start and now a hamstring in his second start.
That's not an inspiring indicator that he can handle starting duties. This was the main concern to be had with Guerendo. He isn't accustomed to being a starter. It's a different beast than being someone who comes into the game on a rotational basis. The punishment endured is insane as a starter.
Shanahan didn't list Guerendo's foot sprain on the injury report, so Guerendo might be okay there. The hamstring injury is the biggest concern anyway even if the sprain was still nagging him. Hamstrings are always tricky and it was an injury Guerendo dealt with in training camp.
Gurendo will have two more practices to get in before having his status in doubt against the Dolphins on Sunday. But I would lean towards him not playing. The last thing the 49ers will want is for him to tough it out again like he did versus the Rams. Give him one game to rest and reassess him in Week 17.
Trent Williams (ankle) was also held out of practice along with Guerendo. They were the only two players inactive on Wednesday, which is rare to see with the 49ers. Williams isn't a surprise inactive from practice. He's been dealing with an ankle sprain that isn't showing signs of improvement.
At this point, it would be surprising to see him return this season. It's probably best for the 49ers to shut him down. However, Kyle Shanahan says if Williams gets healthy enough, he will play, but he didn't sound confident in that.
"I mean if he gets back to healthy we'd play him," Shanahan said. "But it's not like that right now. So it's getting closer to being that way."
I'm not sure that is the right decision given the 49ers have nothing to play for. Jaylon Moore has been filling in for Williams and hasn't been too shabby. Getting Moore the remainder of the three games starting would also benefit him and the 49ers. Williams will likely miss games in 2025, so he might as well sharpen up his backup for that.
Players who were limited on Wednesday: Nick Bosa (hip/oblique), Dre Greenlaw (knee, Achilles), Malik Mustapha (chest), and Moore (hip).
