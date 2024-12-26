49ers' Kyle Shanahan on Jake Moody: "He can still be our guy"
It seemed the end was near for kicker Jake Moody with the 49ers.
He missed a field goal attempt against the Dolphins with the broadcast showing an enraged Kyle Shanahan. In his postgame, Shanahan said that Moody should've made the kick. That miss looked to have been the last straw for Shanahan, which he's totally valid in.
Moody is 6-of-10 from 40-to-49 yards this year and is 3-of-6 from 50 yards or more. The misses from 50 yards are the most tolerable, but not the ones in the 40-yard range. Moody should be connecting on those kicks, so of course Shanahan is annoyed. However, Shanahan had a different tune at his press conference on Thursday.
"I still feel the same about him that he can still be our guy," said Shanahan. "I think he's had a tough year. I think before his high ankle sprain he was 12-of-13, so I thought he was doing really well. Since he's come back, he's hasn't been as consistent obviously. But I think a lot of that probably has to do with that just common sense wise.
"Hopefully he can get to this offseason, heal up, and find his stroke again and play at a high level that I think he will because he's real talented. I think he's made of the right stuff from a mental standpoint and everything and I think he has all the tools he can be a great kicker in this league. He's still working to find that though."
Sounds like Moody is in the plans of the 49ers again. My suspicion is Shanahan remembered he is the one who picked Moody and it cost the 49ers a third-round pick, so he can't let him go yet. He doesn't want to eat crow on the bad decision to draft a kicker so high.
That is why Shanahan cites Moody's ankle injury. He thinks that is something he can sell others (himself included) on Moody still being their guy at kicker. The issue with that is Moody has been inconsistent whether he is healthy or not. Not even weather conditions or playing in a dome has mattered.
He's the definition of a gamble anytime he steps out onto the field to attempt a kick. The crazy part is he never looks confident. It's like he's kicking with his fingers crossed on both hands hoping it will go in because none of the kicks whether they are made or not are ever made cleanly.
The 49ers should go in another direction in the offseason at kicker, but Moody will undoubtedly be back in 2025. It would be surprising if he wasn't. Buckle up.
