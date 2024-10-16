All 49ers

49ers LB De'Vondre Campbell is One of the Worst Starters in the NFL

It's time for the 49ers to admit they were wrong about Campbell and give someone else a shot.

Grant Cohn

Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) fouls Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The 49ers need to make a change to their starting lineup pronto.

Linebacker De'Vondre Campbell currently is one of the worst starters in the NFL regardless of position. Calling him a liability is an understatement. He's terrible in every way. He's painfully slow, he has no burst and he can't change directions. Through six games, he has missed 25 percent of his tackle opportunities and allowed a completion percentage of 81.8 according to SISDataHub.

And now Campbell will have to face a Chiefs offense that's coming off a Bye week. Which means head coach Andy Reid no doubt has brainstormed two dozen ways to exploit Campbell this upcoming Sunday.

The 49ers can't let Campbell start that game. They need to bench him and start second-year linebacker Dee Winters or rookie linebacker Tatum Bethune. Realistically, both young players are better options than Campbell at this point in his career.

Remember, Campbell is 31 and the Packers released him just a few months ago. If they felt he had any gas left in the tank, he'd still be in Green Bay. They decided he's washed up, and they were right. The only reason the 49ers signed Campbell in the first place is because Dre Greenlaw tore his Achilles and Eric Kendricks chose to sign with the Cowboys instead of the 49ers. Campbell was the backup plan to the 49ers' backup plan.

Grant Cohn
