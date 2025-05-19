49ers Only Listed Once in NFL Top 25 Exciting Games
Five primetime games allocated to the San Francisco 49ers showcases their popularity.
However, it doesn't necessarily mean that those primetime games are must-watch. The majority of the 49ers' 2025 schedule is against middling or mediocre teams from 2024.
While it is favorable for the 49ers, a lot of their games won't generate too much of a draw. That is why Pro Football Network only listed the 49ers once in their NFL top 25 ranking of exciting games.
The one game that they believe will be must-watch is against the Houston Texans in Week 8. That matchup ranks as No. 17, which is impressive. Here is PFN's explanation.
"The ever-growing Kyle Shanahan tree will see one of its branches in this matchup. DeMeco Ryans was the San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator for two seasons from 2021-22, both years in which the Niners made the NFC Championship Game. San Francisco ranked top-10 in scoring defense during both of Ryans’ seasons as its DC, and finished top seven in PFSN’s Defense+ metric both seasons as well.
"Ryans has brought his defensive acumen to the Houston Texans, who finished seventh in Defense+ in 2024. For the 49ers, this will serve as a good litmus test to see if the offense can return to its pre-2024 elite form in a difficult road contest against a terrific defense."
I can't disagree at all with PFN. For starters, the matchup with the Texans is my favorite on the schedule. It is going to be thrilling to see the chess match between Kyle Shanahan and DeMeco Ryans.
As for the 49ers only cracking the top 25 once, it makes sense. It isn't the fact that they aren't an exciting team, but who their opponents are in 2025.
It takes two teams to create a riveting draw, which is why their matchup with the Texans made it to the top 25 of exciting games. However, the 49ers don't have any other matchup that is getting circled several times.
Maybe a matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, or even the Chicago Bears, if they turn out to be legitimate. But the 49ers are up against it when it comes to exciting games.
This, of course, can all change when the season begins and teams show improvement. As of now, there aren't too many games that the 49ers will be playing that will be a major draw.