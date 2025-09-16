The 49ers might not have solved their kicker problem yet
The San Francisco 49ers have not put their kicker drama to bed quite yet. Lost in the 49ers' win on the road and their 2-0 start is that there is still a small lingering question at the kicker position.
San Francisco had a long summer with Jake Moody that lasted just one week into the 2025 NFL season. Now, they are onto Eddy Pineiro. While he has bounced around the NFL since 2019, he has an 88% field goal make rate and a 91% extra point rate. The team felt comfortable with him heading into the game.
The front office made the rare decision to pivot so early in the season, which shows just how thin their patience had grown with Moody. That move also raises the pressure on Pineiro, because San Francisco has already proven it won’t wait around if the position becomes a liability
In typical 49ers fashion, he missed his first extra point. To be fair, he did not let that get to him. Pineiro went on to nail two more extra points and two more field goals. In a five-point game where the 49ers had to close things out on the final drive, every point that he landed was important.
So, his day was good enough that many are going to forget. However, when we are talking kickers in the National Football League, they need to be over 90% on their extra points. It should be automatic. Maybe that will be the last time that Pineiro misses an extra point in his long and illustrious 49ers career.
However, it could be just as likely that this becomes a thing. If Pinerio misses easy kicks against quarterbacks with a little more pedigree than Spencer Rattler, then the team could be in trouble.
The hope is that the questionable kicking situation will cause Kyle Shanahan to change his style and get a little more aggressive with chances to score touchdowns. To be fair to Shanahan, going on the road with a backup quarterback and no George Kittle is not quite the time to get crazy and bail on kicking.
San Francisco is a talented team, and being able to win shorthanded is always impressive. However, they have to ensure that they are not handicapping themselves at kicker. Whether or not Pinerio can make all of his extra points in the following game will now be something to watch for all fans.