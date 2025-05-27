49ers DE Mykel Williams Already Benefitting From Nick Bosa
Mykel Williams has only been with the San Francisco 49ers for a month since he was drafted No. 11 overall.
He has barely had time to fully integrate himself with all of the coaches, let alone the whole team. And yet, he is already "tremendously" benefiting from Nick Bosa.
"Learning from (Nick) Bosa. Bosa came in and helped me tremendously," said Williams to Kay Adams on the Up and Adams show. "He's a great teammate, just telling me a list of stuff about angles and timing and hands. He really been adding to my game."
It didn't take long for Bosa to step up and be a leader. For him to already have such an influence on Williams is enlightening.
If there is one trait of Bosa that is questionable, it is his leadership skills. But his tutelage of Williams is significant given the short time he's been with the 49ers.
Bosa may realize he needs to play a role in helping Williams out in becoming an excellent player. I'd argue he is obligated to help since the 49ers have paid him extremely well.
Bosa isn't the only person on the 49ers whom Williams is benefiting from. Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is the other. Williams is already in love with playing for him.
"It's been great, man," Williams said. "Playing for Saleh in his scheme, in his system where he gives us so much freedom to be a natural talent and go do what we're supposed to do... It allows me to go be the pass rusher and the run stopper that I can be. It allows me to play to my strengths. I just thank Saleh for having this scheme and this system."
Williams is receiving the utmost support from the 49ers already. He is getting it from arguably the best player on the 49ers and the play caller of the defense. What a great start for him.
Maybe it is typical offseason talk because the offseason is where everything is always positive. But this time last year, it wasn't for the 49ers.
So, for everything to be feeling upbeat and energetic, it is an excellent sign heading into training camp.