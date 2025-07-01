All 49ers

Why the 49ers Need to Sign a Safety

The 49ers are in the same position that they were in last year at safety.

Sep 8, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons safety Justin Simmons (31) on the field during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Last offseason, the San Francisco 49ers were considering adding a player to the safety position.

Talanoa Hufanga was working his way back from a torn ACL, and they were unsure of how ready Malik Mustapha would be. The only noteworthy player they had at safety was Ji'Ayir Brown.

As a result, the 49ers held Julian Blackmon for a visit, and they were reportedly interested in Justin Simmons. Neither player ended up with the 49ers.

Blackmon re-signed with the Indianapolis Colts, and Simmons signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

After the season the 49ers had, they should've locked in one of those players. The safety position was a joke. Hufanga couldn't stay healthy and was underperforming.

Brown was a complete liability on defense. Mustapha, as a rookie, was the only solid player at the position. In hindsight, the 49ers should've signed Blackmon or Simmons.

Sure enough, they are free agents once again, and the 49ers are in a similar situation to last year. The safety position is shaky. Mustapha is coming off an ACL injury, and Brown had ankle surgery.

Both players' readiness for the start of training camp is a toss-up. Although Kyle Shanahan said Brown should be good to go for Day 1.

Nevertheless, the 49ers need to sign one of them. They are far and beyond the two best free agent safeties, so they're the only ones worth adding.

The 49ers have a chance to amend their mistake last year, which is forgoing fully pursuing either Blackmon or Simmons.

San Francisco saw what happened last year when they tried to ride it out with their players, and it blew up in their faces.

Of course, Blackmon and Simmons will need to desire to join the 49ers. But a nice contract will always turn any free agent, so the 49ers could have one of these players.

Of all the positions the 49ers need and can add a quality player to a weak position, it is safety. They can't wait too long before other teams begin courting them.

Otherwise, the 49ers will be left with a desperate position at safety.

Published
