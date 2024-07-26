All 49ers

49ers OL Coach Chris Foerster Discusses Trent Williams' Hold Out

He's not pleased.

Grant Cohn

Jul 27, 2023; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive line coach and run game coordinator Chris Foerster talks to a group of offensive lineman during training camp at the SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
SANTA CLARA -- 49ers offensive line coach/run game coordinator Chris Foerster spoke to the media on Friday. Here's what he said about Trent Williams, who's holding out, courtesy of the 49ers p.r. department.

Q: With T Trent Williams not here yet, what kind of impact does that have on the room here in the early days of training camp?

FOERSTER: “Other guys have to step up. [OL] Jaylon [Moore] gets his reps, which he would this time of year anyway. Trent would usually take a day off. In the offseason program, usually Jaylon gets all the work. So unfortunately, it's always been a problem for Jaylon. He hasn't had a chance to compete at other positions because he's always kind of filled in for Trent in this time of year. So obviously you worry about the guys that are here. Jay and the guys are working really hard. It's been a good start to camp. First couple days have been good. It's been good to see.”

Q: What kind of warmup does a guy who has played 14 seasons like Trent really need? When would you want to see him come in to get ready for the Jets?

WILLIAMS: “As soon as possible. The reps that he takes now are valuable. I think he usually practices two of the, we do everything kind of in three-day blocks before we take a day off, and usually he practices two of those three days and he usually takes the full amount of the reps. I think maybe one of the two he practices, one of them he doesn’t do individual, whatever the routine was the last few years, knock on wood for him, he's remained relatively healthy through the course of the season. He’s been pretty fresh at the end of the season. But these reps are all important. My thing with him for years has been, yes as a 14-year vet, any player I've had that gets up in years, they still need work. Everybody does. Every position. Great basketball players still go out and shoot free throws. They still practice, you still have to practice. You just have to limit the amount of exposures you give them and the amount of pounding that their body takes. And that's all we try to do.”

