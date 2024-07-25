How Much Money Does Trent Williams Want from the 49ers?
Trent Williams hasn't said a word this offseason.
All we know is that he skipped OTAs and mandatory minicamp and he currently isn't at training camp because he wants a new deal. He hasn't gone on TikTok or ESPN to voice his grievances. He simply stayed away from the 49ers. And they got the message.
The 49ers have to work something out with Williams because he's their most important player -- arguably more important than their starting quarterback, Brock Purdy. Because without Williams, the 49ers would have the worst offensive line in the NFL and their offense would struggle to do anything. They're 3-6 without Williams since 2020.
So what exactly does Williams want?
The last time the 49ers gave him an extension was 2021. That year, they made him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL with an average annual value of $23 million per year. Now, Penei Sewell is the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL with an average annual value of $28 million per year.
I'm guessing Williams wants more money than Sewell because Williams still believes he's the best offensive lineman in the league even though he just turned 36. And why shouldn't he believe he's the best? The 49ers say so constantly.
Plus they just gave Christian McCaffrey an extension which makes him the highest-paid running back in the league, so of course Williams wants the same treatment because he's even better and more important to the team than McCaffrey. The 49ers should have seen this coming.
So will they make Williams the highest-paid offensive lineman in the league? They shouldn't because of his age and the fact that he missed a few games every season. But they probably will because they're desperate to return to the Super Bowl this season and they can't do that without Williams.
Pay up.