49ers Paying Dearly for Rushing Players Back from Injury this Season
Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong for the 49ers this season.
Injuries and bad luck are big reasons they're currently 6-8. But the 49ers are at least partially responsible for some of these injuries lingering longer than they needed to.
Take Trent Williams. He's most likely out for the season with an ankle injury he suffered Week 10 against the Buccaneers. At first, he could walk on his injured ankle. So the 49ers gave him a pain injection and made him play the following week against the Seahawks, hoping he wouldn't make his ankle worse. But he did, and he hasn't played since.
Then there's Nick Bosa. He injured his oblique in practice, but the 49ers didn't shut him down to let him heal. He played through it for two games before leaving the Week 11 game against the Seahawks with another oblique injury that knocked him out for three weeks. Bosa said the second injury occurred because he overcompensated while playing through his first injury.
Then there's Isaac Guerendo. He injured his foot, played the next week on it and then pulled his hamstring.
Then, of course, there's Christian McCaffrey. He missed the first eight games with bilateral Achilles tendonitis, returned Week 10, had 19 touches in his season debut and 23 touches the following week. In just his fourth game, he suffered a season-ending knee injury which could have been an overcompensation injury like Bosa's.
And then there was Dre Greenlaw last week. He played his first game in almost a year after tearing his Achilles. And instead of getting his feet wet, he played 27 of the 49ers' 30 defensive snaps in the first half, and then couldn't play in the second half. After the game, he could barely move.
Maybe if the 49ers were more careful with their players, they wouldn't reinjure themselves so often.