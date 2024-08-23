49ers Position Battles Heading Into Exhibition Finale
A wise old coach told me back in the day, always view exhibition games through regular season eyes. That’s what the 49ers coaching staff will be doing in cutting the roster from 90 to 53 by August 27th. Before facing the Raiders tonight, here’s where I have the 53.
Quarterback 3
Kyle Shanahan’s favorite Brandon Allen vs. Brian Griese’s hand-picked undrafted free agent Tanner Mordecai. Mordecai has outplayed Allen, is younger, and has more physical talent. Allen has value as a mentor in the QB room. I keep Mordecai, he probably won’t make it through waivers. Allen is a dime a dozen vet. Keep the value. Brock Purdy, Josh Dobbs, and Mordecai.
Will Shanahan see it that way? This is a test for him in trusting a proven talent at QB evaluation in Griese, or if Shanahan will stay within his comfort zone with Allen.
Running Back 5
The five are set with Christian McCaffrey, Kyle Juszczyk, Jordan Mason, Elijah Mitchell, and kick returner Isaac Guerendo. Matt Breida played well against New Orleans and hopefully clears waivers to make the practice squad.
Wide Receiver 6
The Niners keep six and the best have separated. Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings, Jacob Cowing, Ricky Pearsall, and Chris Conley. On the outside looking in, Trent Taylor, Ronnie Bell, and Danny Gray.
Tight End 4
The re-signing of Logan Thomas signals the end of the Cam Latu experiment, another third-round bust. Thomas joins George Kittle, Eric Saubert and Brayden Willis as the four tight ends.
Offensive Line 9
Historically this is nine, and with Jon Feliciano’s knee injury, a player that wouldn’t have made the 53 has an opportunity. Trent Williams, Aaron Banks, Jake Brendel, Dominic Puni and Colton McKivitz are the starters. The next three backups appear to be set with Jaylon Moore, Nick Zakelj, and Spencer Burford. So the battle is the 9th slot among Jarrett Kingston, Ben Bartch, and Chris Hubbard. I would give Kingston the edge right now but this game can change that.
Defensive Line 8-9
The Niners lack depth here and I expect they’ll be looking to sign a cut player off another team. As of now, Nick Bosa, Leonard Floyd, Yetur Gross-Matos, and Robert Beal Jr. outside; Javon Hargrave, Maliek Collins, and Jordan Elliott inside. Then the battle for the final slot, maybe two, out of Kevin Givens, T.Y. McGill and Alex Barrett. All three flashed good and bad vs. New Orleans. None are guaranteed a spot, even if they outplay the other two against the Raiders.
Linebackers 6
Fred Warner, an ascending Curtis Robinson, De’Vondre Campbell, Dee Winters and Jalen Graham are on the 53. Setting up a Raider game battle of Demetrius Flanagan-Fowles vs. Tatum Bethune.
Bethune has been the team’s leading tackler in both exhibition games, while DFF is a proven player on special teams. Both are vulnerable in pass coverage while Bethune has shown a nose for the ball on run d.
I would keep Bethune, and hope as the season goes on he could be stashed on the practice squad when Dre Greenlaw returns. If the Niners believe the need is greater at special teams then that would be the rationale in keeping DFF over Bethune.
Defensive Backs 5
The Niners most talented secondary in years. Five make the 53: Charvarius Ward and Renardo Green starting outside, Deommodore Lenoir inside, with Isaac Yiadom and Rock Ya-Sin as the backups. Darrel Luter Jr. and Sam Womack go to the practice squad.
Safety 4
Ji’Ayir Brown starts with Talanoa Hufanga’s health progress determining if he starts in week one or two. If he needs to sit out the opener George Odom is the likely starter. While Malik Mustapha has impressed, he’s also made some run defense mistakes that are likely to have him sit on the bench early on.
Special Teams 3
While some would like to see Jake Moody go, using a third-round pick on him is a long-term cap strategy, he’s here for years. Mitch Wishnowsky and Taybor Pepper are fixtures at punter and long snapper.
Injured Reserve/PUP List
Drake Jackson is out for the year. Feliciano and Kalia Davis could return after the bye. Ambry Thomas is out for half the year and the team may reach an injury settlement with him.
In the past, the Niners struggled to make the final cuts. This year they will be shopping the cut lists, a reflection of their lack of depth and two poor drafts prior to the latest one. The current draft is delivering with many of the picks contributing not redshirting.