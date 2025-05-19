49ers Predicted to Win 10 Games, but Miss the Playoffs
Predicting the win/loss record of a team following the schedule release always occur.
For the San Francisco 49ers, there have been mixed predictions on what their record will be. My sense is that the majority of predictions skew towards a winning one.
Much of that has to do with the weak schedule the 49ers have, along with getting improved performances and injury luck from last year.
That is likely why Pro Football Network's simulator has the 49ers winning 10 games in 2025. However, their simulator doesn't believe it is enough for them to make the playoffs.
"The Rams won the division with a 10-7 record last season, and our simulation sees them repeating as NFC West champs with one more win. The San Francisco 49ers also bounce back with a 10-win season, but the problem for Kyle Shanahan and Co. is the depth of the NFC. Even with a double-digit win season, the Niners ended up missing the playoffs in our simulation."
Well, that's a bummer, isn't it? Winning 10 games should typically be enough for a team in the NFC to get into the playoffs.
I think it will still be for the 49ers if they can get there. 10 wins should be attainable for them, if not, the expectation is. The 49ers' schedule is, at the very least, a favorable one.
It's going to all come down to three things: Brock Purdy's performance, the defensive rookies' development, and injury luck.
If two out of three of these hit, the 49ers will be in good shape to win 10 games.