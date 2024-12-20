All 49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy Says his Throwing Shoulder "Feels Good"

Something to monitor in the 49ers' final three games.

Grant Cohn

Dec 12, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Something seems wrong with Brock Purdy's throwing arm.

His passes clearly lack the zip they had just a year ago. And when he throws deep, he tends to underthrow his receiver. Is it possible he's still feeling the effects of the shoulder injury he suffered Week 11 in the 49ers' 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks? Is he not quite 100 percent healthy?

Purdy missed the Week 12 loss to the Packers because of the injury but returned the following week and was awful in the 49ers 35-10 loss to the Bills. And he was even worse last Thursday night in the 49ers' 12-6 loss to the Rams.

When reporters have asked Kyle Shanahan about Purdy's shoulder, Shanahan has said that it's perfectly fine.

On Thursday this week, Purdy was asked about it.

"There's been some speculation whether you've been 100-percent since coming back from the shoulder injury," a reporter asked. "Has it felt tight? I mean, how have you felt since coming back?

“No, since I've been back playing it feels good," Purdy said. "When I got back on the field, I was good to go to play.”

Interesting answer.

Purdy didn't say his shoulder is 100 percent -- he said it feels good. Which could mean that it's healthy enough for Purdy to play but still not fully recovered yet. Which would explain some of the ducks he has thrown the past few weeks.

Something to monitor in the 49ers' final three games.

