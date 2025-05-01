49ers Recommended to Sign Veteran Free Agent Safety
A new need presented itself on the San Francisco 49ers following the NFL draft.
Safety Malik Mustapha has an ACL injury that he suffered in the regular season finale against the Arizona Cardinals. It has put his status for the 2025 season in flux.
There is no telling if he will be ready by Week 1 or midseason. But what is known is that Mustapha is on the mend, so adding a safety from free agency may be the route to take.
Pro Football Network recommends that the 49ers sign former New York Jets veteran free agent safety Chuck Clark. Here is their explanation for it.
"Should Mustapha miss time, the 49ers will need another option next to Ji’Ayir Brown. Veterans George Odum and Jason Pinnock are probably better suited for situational roles and special teams, while asking fifth-round rookie Marques Sigle to play right away might be a stretch. As such, this could be a spot where San Francisco brings in a veteran to help with the start of the season.
"Chuck Clark was on the Jets the last two seasons, so he has familiarity with Robert Saleh’s scheme. The medicals would have to check out on Clark, as he missed all of 2023 with a torn ACL and the end of 2024 with a torn pectoral (which could be part of the reason he’s still unsigned). Clark turned 30 in April, so he should still have some gas in the tank and would require less of a transition to Saleh’s defense than other free agent safeties."
If the 49ers want a cheap option, then Clark is their guy. Chances are that they aren't into signing other free agent safeties who are better and younger, but way more expensive.
It would make total sense for the 49ers to go after Clark, especially since he played for Robert Saleh. Mustapha isn't lost for the season. Spending more than a couple of million dollars would be dramatic.
Plus, the 49ers did make it a point to limit the cash spending this offseason. It seems they only want to use it on their players, which is why George Kittle was just extended.
Still, I don't think Clark is the player to go after. He was decent as a run defender, but mediocre in pass coverage. It depends on whether Saleh believes Clark is fine as a fill-in for Mustapha.
Given how the NFL draft went, the 49ers will listen to Saleh if he believes Clark is the right player. In any case, I don't believe the 49ers will sign a safety until it's clear Mustapha is out for a long time.