49ers CB Renardo Green is Taking the Right Steps to Ascend
One of the many young players that the San Francisco 49ers are relying upon to step up in 2025 is cornerback Renardo Green.
Green was one of the rookies in 2024 who had a solid season. Because of that, he has a lot of pressure on his shoulders to take the next step in 2025.
The 49ers no longer have a luxury at cornerback with Charvarius Ward gone. Deommodore Lenoir is their lone anchor with the hope that Green can ascend close to his level.
It won't be easy, and there will likely be struggles for Green. However, it seems he is taking the right steps to ascend so far. After Day 1 of minicamp, Lenoir was asked what had stood out from Green.
"The confidence," Lenoir said. "You always got eyes on you from that year one to year two jump. So, with him, I think he's built the confidence to where he can guard anyone.
Having immense confidence is everything for a cornerback. They are constantly placed in high-pressure situations.
In order to handle that, they need to be headstrong and unwavering. Green proved that, for the most part, last year when he was targeted.
Whether he was beat or successfully defended the pass, never seemed to play too high or too low. That takes a confident player to be that way.
And now that his confidence is standing out to Lenoir, it means he is prepared for what is to come. He is going to be the defender that the quarterback attempts to pick on.
Once he shows he can hold his own, it is only going to fuel his confidence. If he does get beaten sometimes, he mustn't let that snowball.
That was always the issue with former cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon. He had excellent talent and would defend receivers well, but his lack of confidence was his Achilles heel.
He would give too much cushion to receivers and struggle to make a play on the ball. Those are signs of a lack of confidence because there is a lack of conviction.
Green showed he had that last year, and if it has intensified, he will be putting himself in a spot to be successful in 2025.