Which 49ers Rookie Will Make the Greatest Impact in 2025?
At least four or five rookies on the San Francisco 49ers will be expected to become key players in 2025.
Most of the rookies reside on the defense, so that is where the 49ers have placed all of their chips. It's a gamble, but one that the 49ers needed with so many departures this offseason.
Plus, the 49ers needed to get younger, which hopefully factors into healthier as well. However, there's going to be a lot of growing pains with so many rookies being relied upon.
They need a few rookies to become impactful players this upcoming season, or it's going to get bleak on the defense. But there is one who is bound to make the greatest impact of them all.
So, which 49ers rookie will make the greatest impact in 2025?
It can't be anyone other than first-round pick Mykel Williams. He is the most polished of all the rookies the 49ers have.
What Williams will provide the 49ers immediately is a staunch run-defender. That is where the 49ers were weakest last season, so Williams will boost that.
The next piece is him becoming an impactful pass rusher, which may take some time. But it might not take long if he continues to pick Nick Bosa's brain.
“A lot of eagerness to learn, more so than I have seen probably from a young guy,” Bosa said. “[Williams] just wants to learn as much as he can, and I’m excited to give all the knowledge I can to him. I think he’s got a ton of talent, so the sky’s the limit.”
Williams will bring it on run downs, and if he can become a solid pass rusher, the impact he will generate will be amazing.