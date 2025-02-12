49ers Should be Interested in Raiders Free Agent Safety
NEW ORLEANS -- The safety position used to be a stable one for the San Francisco 49ers.
That all changed in 2024. Ji'Ayir Brown didn't take the second-year leap that was expected of him and became a liability. Talanoa Hufanga could never hit his stride due to injuries and is a shell of his 2022 All-Pro form. Only Malik Mustapha was the bright spot at the position.
The 49ers have to improve their safety position, starting with free agency. Miami Dolphins' Jevon Holland would be a sweet signing, but he will have a competitive market. The 49ers might have to look down the ladder regarding free-agent safeties.
One player who I believe would make sense is Las Vegas Raiders' Tre'von Moehrig. The 49ers should be interested in the Raiders' free-agent safety. ESPN radio host Qiant Myers closely covers the Raiders and was grateful enough to provide a scouting report on Moehrig.
"This past year he was playing down by the line of scrimmage a lot," said Myers. "He was able to come up with some interceptions, he doesn't mind putting his head in there and getting the tackles. He's really gotten better since they drafted him in the second round from TCU."
Myers also alludes to Moehrig being a player who is always around the ball, which fits the 49ers' defense to perfection. The 49ers have always been a rallying defense. Every player has a nose for the ball. Moehrig would fit the defense like a glove.
Moehrig was a tremendous run defender for the Raiders last season. Pro Football Focus gave him an elite grade of 87.5, the seventh-best of all safeties. The 49ers need to strengthen their run defense and Moehrig can be that player.
The wide nine and lack of overall violence from the 49ers' defense gets pointed out for the mediocre run defense last season. However, it was the performances of the safeties that also played a significantly negative factor.
Hufanga and Brown both were putrid in this area. Too many times they took poor angles and when they did take proper ones, they missed or couldn't come away with the tackle. With Moehrig, the 49ers won't have that concern alongside Mustapha.
He should be a player they considering signing when free agency opens in a month.
