All 49ers

49ers Coach is the Favorite to be Hired as Saints DC

Sounds like this 49ers coach will be a one and done with the franchise with reports linking him to the Saints defensive coordinator position.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Nov 12, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley gestures during the first half against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
Nov 12, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley gestures during the first half against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
In this story:

Another one and done coach seems to be on the horizons for the San Francisco 49ers.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the 49ers' assistant head coach, Brandon Staley, is the "leading candidate" to become the New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator under newly hired head coach, Kellen Moore.

Staley has a connection with Moore during his final year in 2023 as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore was the Chargers' offensive coordinator before joining the Philadelphia Eagles for the same position in 2024.

So, it looks like Moore is paying Staley a favor by having him as his defensive coordinator if it pans out. Either way, Staley's return to the 49ers seems unlikely, if not already a foregone conclusion. He wouldn't be a fit under defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

Plus, to this day, it is still unclear as to what Staley's full responsibilities for the 49ers were. He seemed to work closely with defensive backs or at least with Deommodore Lenoir, and ran the "ball meetings" which emphasize turnovers.

Staley departing the 49ers won't be an issue at all for the 49ers. If anything, it should be a relief that he is gone since he didn't have any positive impact to the defense.

Read more

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News