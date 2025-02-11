49ers Coach is the Favorite to be Hired as Saints DC
Another one and done coach seems to be on the horizons for the San Francisco 49ers.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the 49ers' assistant head coach, Brandon Staley, is the "leading candidate" to become the New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator under newly hired head coach, Kellen Moore.
Staley has a connection with Moore during his final year in 2023 as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore was the Chargers' offensive coordinator before joining the Philadelphia Eagles for the same position in 2024.
So, it looks like Moore is paying Staley a favor by having him as his defensive coordinator if it pans out. Either way, Staley's return to the 49ers seems unlikely, if not already a foregone conclusion. He wouldn't be a fit under defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.
Plus, to this day, it is still unclear as to what Staley's full responsibilities for the 49ers were. He seemed to work closely with defensive backs or at least with Deommodore Lenoir, and ran the "ball meetings" which emphasize turnovers.
Staley departing the 49ers won't be an issue at all for the 49ers. If anything, it should be a relief that he is gone since he didn't have any positive impact to the defense.
