49ers Ranked No. 12 in Early Power Rankings for 2025

One outlet's early 2025 power rankings has the 49ers ranked No. 12. Is that too low? Or just right?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
If early mock drafts aren't your style, then perhaps early power rankings are.

The San Francisco 49ers are ranked No. 12 by Pro Football Network in their early power rankings for 2025. Whether you agree with the rankings or not, the 49ers will either rise or fall based on their free agent and NFL draft additions. Here is what PFN had to say on ranking the 49ers No. 12.

"How last season played out for the 49ers was the Super Bowl curse in action, and they will hope to bounce back in 2025. They have a solid core in place but will potentially need to replenish their depth options, with a number of players due to hit free agency.

"The positive is that they are not set to lose many starters, so other than upgrading certain areas, they should have a relatively good level of consistency. The 49ers ended up being one of the most disappointing teams of the 2024 season, but they are a solid bounce-back candidate for next season. With a few good offseason additions, this could easily be a top-10 team entering next season."

Their explanation on the 49ers sounds about right. A few good offseason additions will improve them along with the return of several key players from injury. However, the 49ers could use a homerun in free agency and/or the NFL draft.

They aren't as elite as PFN's explanation would be. The offensive line needs a boost, the defensive line is mediocre, linebacker is questionable, wide receiver is a concern, and the safety position is putrid. Being ranked No. 12 is perfect for them.

A few additions will boost them a couple of spots, but they really need a highly impactful player on both sides of the ball. Luckily, they have all the time in the world to address that.

