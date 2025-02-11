49ers May Lose Front Office Man to the Jaguars
It's nothing new for the San Francisco 49ers to have their coaches and people in the front office be poached by other teams.
Even after experiencing a disappointing 2024 season, they still have teams who are looking to poach from them. On Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars completed an interview with 49ers' Director, Scouting and Football Operations Josh Williams.
Here is the bio that the 49ers provide on their site about Williams.
"Josh Williams is in his 14th season with the 49ers and first as director, scouting and football operations. He spent the previous two seasons (2022-23) as a national scout after five years (2017-21) as an area scout. In 2016, Williams was the team's National Football Scouting representative. In his current role, Williams directs pro and college scouting efforts, supports player development, and assists in contract negotiations.
"Williams joined the 49ers in 2011 as an assistant in the 49ers scouting department. He was promoted to a pro personnel scout two seasons later and served in that role for three seasons (2013-15)."
The Jaguars could come to a decision within the week to hire Williams. The NFL scouting combine is only two weeks away, so they need to have a General Manager installed by then. Given how Williams has risen the ranks, it would be a solid hire for the Jaguars.
