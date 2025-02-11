All 49ers

49ers May Lose Front Office Man to the Jaguars

The Jaguars completed an interview with someone who works in the 49ers' front office.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's nothing new for the San Francisco 49ers to have their coaches and people in the front office be poached by other teams.

Even after experiencing a disappointing 2024 season, they still have teams who are looking to poach from them. On Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars completed an interview with 49ers' Director, Scouting and Football Operations Josh Williams.

Here is the bio that the 49ers provide on their site about Williams.

"Josh Williams is in his 14th season with the 49ers and first as director, scouting and football operations. He spent the previous two seasons (2022-23) as a national scout after five years (2017-21) as an area scout. In 2016, Williams was the team's National Football Scouting representative. In his current role, Williams directs pro and college scouting efforts, supports player development, and assists in contract negotiations.

"Williams joined the 49ers in 2011 as an assistant in the 49ers scouting department. He was promoted to a pro personnel scout two seasons later and served in that role for three seasons (2013-15)."

The Jaguars could come to a decision within the week to hire Williams. The NFL scouting combine is only two weeks away, so they need to have a General Manager installed by then. Given how Williams has risen the ranks, it would be a solid hire for the Jaguars.

Read more

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News