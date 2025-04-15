49ers Should Stay Away From Jalen Ramsey
Another player wants out of Miami.
This time it is former All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Despite being 30 years old, Ramsey is still a fairly excellent player. Any team that needs a cornerback should be interested.
That could include the San Francisco 49ers. While they do have Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green, a third cornerback is missing for their nickel packages.
Acquiring Ramsey would allow the 49ers to keep Green in his nickel role, which he did so well in. It would give the 49ers a solid secondary to make up for any lack of a pass rush.
However, the 49ers should stay away from Ramsey. I didn't want them to trade for him in 2019 when he wanted out of Jacksonville, and I definitely don't want him now that he's older and expensive.
Trading for Ramsey makes zero sense. The 49ers' message this offseason has been to reel in the cash spending and to get younger.
Going after Ramsey would be the complete opposite of that message. The 49ers would look like fools who have no idea what they are doing and that they have no plan.
If the 49ers truly want a cornerback, they can easily get one with the 11th pick. Michigan's Will Johnson or Texas' Jahdae Barron will most likely be there for them.
They will address a need, add an excellent talent, and have a younger player who is cheap. Again, Ramsey is the complete opposite of that.
Thanks, but no thanks. Ramsey can go burn the last couple of years he has of solid play on another team. The 49ers should stay away again.