All 49ers

49ers Should Stay Away From Jalen Ramsey

I wasn't a fan of the 49ers trading for Jalen Ramsey in 2019, and I'm definitely not a fan of it now.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 8, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs with the ball away from Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs with the ball away from Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

Another player wants out of Miami.

This time it is former All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Despite being 30 years old, Ramsey is still a fairly excellent player. Any team that needs a cornerback should be interested.

That could include the San Francisco 49ers. While they do have Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green, a third cornerback is missing for their nickel packages.

Acquiring Ramsey would allow the 49ers to keep Green in his nickel role, which he did so well in. It would give the 49ers a solid secondary to make up for any lack of a pass rush.

However, the 49ers should stay away from Ramsey. I didn't want them to trade for him in 2019 when he wanted out of Jacksonville, and I definitely don't want him now that he's older and expensive.

Trading for Ramsey makes zero sense. The 49ers' message this offseason has been to reel in the cash spending and to get younger.

Going after Ramsey would be the complete opposite of that message. The 49ers would look like fools who have no idea what they are doing and that they have no plan.

If the 49ers truly want a cornerback, they can easily get one with the 11th pick. Michigan's Will Johnson or Texas' Jahdae Barron will most likely be there for them.

They will address a need, add an excellent talent, and have a younger player who is cheap. Again, Ramsey is the complete opposite of that.

Thanks, but no thanks. Ramsey can go burn the last couple of years he has of solid play on another team. The 49ers should stay away again.

Read more

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News