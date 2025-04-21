All 49ers

The 49ers Should Trade Brock Purdy and George Kittle if they Skip OTAs

Enough with these holdouts.

Grant Cohn

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) chats with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) while facing the New York Jets in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) chats with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) while facing the New York Jets in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
In this story:

This is incredible.

Brock Purdy and George Kittle haven't gotten the extensions they want yet, so both players are considering skipping OTAs which start on Tuesday according to The Athletic's Mike Silver.

Silver reports that the 49ers and Purdy have made progress toward an extension, and yet Purdy still might skip OTAs because the 49ers haven't offered him more than $50 million per season. My heart breaks for him.

Meanwhile, Kittle is a "longshot" to go to OTAs according to this report. As opposed to Fred Warner, who also wants a new deal and has had no substantive extension talks with the team yet and still plans to show up like the leader he is.

I have a radical idea. Any player who skips OTAs over a financial grievance should get traded. And that includes Purdy and Kittle. If they try to hold the team hostage, the 49ers should pack their bags and drive them to the airport.

Enough with these holdouts. The 49ers have been entirely too patient with young athletes who want top-of-the-market money. If they want big bucks more than they want to practice with the team, trade them to Tennessee. That's what the 49ers should have done with Brandon Aiyuk and Nick Bosa and it's what they should do this offseason. Learn from your past mistakes.

Kittle already lives in Nashville, plus the Titans need a quarterback. Maybe they'd take those two as a package deal. Maybe they'd trade the 49ers the No. 1 pick in the draft if the 49ers throw in the 11th pick.

It's worth discussing.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News