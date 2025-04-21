The 49ers Should Trade Brock Purdy and George Kittle if they Skip OTAs
This is incredible.
Brock Purdy and George Kittle haven't gotten the extensions they want yet, so both players are considering skipping OTAs which start on Tuesday according to The Athletic's Mike Silver.
Silver reports that the 49ers and Purdy have made progress toward an extension, and yet Purdy still might skip OTAs because the 49ers haven't offered him more than $50 million per season. My heart breaks for him.
Meanwhile, Kittle is a "longshot" to go to OTAs according to this report. As opposed to Fred Warner, who also wants a new deal and has had no substantive extension talks with the team yet and still plans to show up like the leader he is.
I have a radical idea. Any player who skips OTAs over a financial grievance should get traded. And that includes Purdy and Kittle. If they try to hold the team hostage, the 49ers should pack their bags and drive them to the airport.
Enough with these holdouts. The 49ers have been entirely too patient with young athletes who want top-of-the-market money. If they want big bucks more than they want to practice with the team, trade them to Tennessee. That's what the 49ers should have done with Brandon Aiyuk and Nick Bosa and it's what they should do this offseason. Learn from your past mistakes.
Kittle already lives in Nashville, plus the Titans need a quarterback. Maybe they'd take those two as a package deal. Maybe they'd trade the 49ers the No. 1 pick in the draft if the 49ers throw in the 11th pick.
It's worth discussing.