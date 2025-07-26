All 49ers

49ers to sign another player to a major contract extension next week?

The 49ers have some more business to attend to.

Grant Cohn

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch speaks during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch speaks during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers need to handle their business next week, or it soon could turn into drama.

This offseason, they extended Brock Purdy, Fred Warner and George Kittle all before minicamp, specifically so that business wouldn't spill over into football and become a distraction. That's what happened last year when Brandon Aiyuk held in and Trent Williams held out of training camp.

This year, Jauan Jennings wants a contract extension which the 49ers haven't given him yet. And instead of using his leverage and holding out, he's practicing like a good teammate. He probably thinks that if he does what's asked of him and performs well in practice, the 49ers will reward him with a three-year extension worth roughly $45 million.

Will the 49ers extend Jauan Jennings' contract this week?

The 49ers' first padded practice of the offseason will be Monday. So, if they're going to give Jennings an extension, they most likely will do so early next week. And Jennings must know this, which probably is why he has seemed on edge during the first few days of camp.

On Thursday, he yelled at Mac Jones after Jones completed a pass to rookie running back Jordan James. Apparently, Jennings thought he was open and should have gotten the pass.

Then on Friday, during 11-on-11 team drills, Jennings grabbed Deommodore Lenoir, who got a five-year extension from the 49ers last year, and wouldn't let him go. Lenoir eventually threw a punch at Jennings but didn't connect. This altercation was similar to the one between Jennings and an Arizona Cardinals defender in Week 18 when Jennings got ejected.

Referees throw yellow penalty flags as San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) fights Arizona Cardinals.
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Referees throw yellow penalty flags as San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) fights Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The longer Jennings goes without getting an extension, the more anxious and erratic he could become. The 49ers need him at his best. Don't be surprised if they extend him in the next few days.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News