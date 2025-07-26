49ers to sign another player to a major contract extension next week?
The 49ers need to handle their business next week, or it soon could turn into drama.
This offseason, they extended Brock Purdy, Fred Warner and George Kittle all before minicamp, specifically so that business wouldn't spill over into football and become a distraction. That's what happened last year when Brandon Aiyuk held in and Trent Williams held out of training camp.
This year, Jauan Jennings wants a contract extension which the 49ers haven't given him yet. And instead of using his leverage and holding out, he's practicing like a good teammate. He probably thinks that if he does what's asked of him and performs well in practice, the 49ers will reward him with a three-year extension worth roughly $45 million.
Will the 49ers extend Jauan Jennings' contract this week?
The 49ers' first padded practice of the offseason will be Monday. So, if they're going to give Jennings an extension, they most likely will do so early next week. And Jennings must know this, which probably is why he has seemed on edge during the first few days of camp.
On Thursday, he yelled at Mac Jones after Jones completed a pass to rookie running back Jordan James. Apparently, Jennings thought he was open and should have gotten the pass.
Then on Friday, during 11-on-11 team drills, Jennings grabbed Deommodore Lenoir, who got a five-year extension from the 49ers last year, and wouldn't let him go. Lenoir eventually threw a punch at Jennings but didn't connect. This altercation was similar to the one between Jennings and an Arizona Cardinals defender in Week 18 when Jennings got ejected.
The longer Jennings goes without getting an extension, the more anxious and erratic he could become. The 49ers need him at his best. Don't be surprised if they extend him in the next few days.