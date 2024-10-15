49ers Sign Kicker Anders Carlson to the Practice Squad
The 49ers just signed their second kicker in two weeks.
Anders Carlson is now an official member of the 49ers' practice squad according to Tom Silverstein. They signed him because Matthew Wright separated his shoulder making a tackle against the Seahawks and may not be healthy enough to kick this week. And they signed Wright because Jake Moody injured his ankle making a tackle against the Cardinals and is on Injured Reserve.
Signing Carlson today suggests the 49ers don't yet know if Wright will be ready for Sunday's big game against the Kansas City Chiefs. If he's not ready, they can make him inactive and call up Carlson on Saturday. Keep in mind, the Chiefs have one of the best kickers in the NFL -- Harrison Butker.
The Packers drafted Carlson in the sixth round last season and he was a huge disappointment for them. Because in their playoff game against the 49ers, he had a chance to give Green Bay a 7-point lead with 6:21 left in the game. All he had to do was make a 41-yard field goal. But he missed it wide left. And the 49ers eventually won by three. Which means Carlson is the reason that game didn't go to overtime. So of course, the Packers waived him.
And now he's the 49ers' insurance policy at kicker. If Wright it healthy, the 49ers won't use Carlson. And when Moody returns, both Wright and Carlson will be gone. No team wants to rely on either of those kickers. The 49ers simply have no choice.