What Geno Smith's Extension Means for 49ers QB Brock Purdy
This is good news for the 49ers.
The Las Vegas Raiders just gave Geno Smith a two-year extension worth $37.5 million per season. Smith, 34, is coming off a 10-7 season with the Seattle Seahawks who had perhaps the worst offensive line in the NFL. And yet, Smith still managed to complete 70.4 percent of his passes and throw for 4,320 yards.
As opposed to Brock Purdy, who went 6-9 last season, completed 65.9 percent of his passes and threw for 3,864 yards. Granted, Purdy is nine years younger than Smith. But, Purdy also has played on better teams and with better offensive coaches than Smith has.
So if Smith is worth $37.5 million per season, how much is Purdy worth? Would the Seahawks have won more than 10 games last season if Purdy was their quarterback instead of Smith? Doubtful.
Which means the 49ers could justify offering Purdy $37.5 million per season. Anything more than that would reflect Purdy's youth and perceived potential to improve, but who's to say his best football is ahead of him? He's already had one elbow surgery and his passes have noticeably less zip than they did when he was a rookie.
The quarterback market isn't growing this offseason the way it had grown the past few. Suddenly, teams seem wary of overpaying good-not-great quarterbacks such as Smith and Purdy. And they should be wary.
It's much easier to win a Super Bowl with a young quarterback on a rookie deal than an overpaid veteran who's not quite elite.