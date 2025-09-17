49ers Supply Encouraging Injury Update on Brock Purdy
So you're saying there's a chance?
The San Francisco 49ers supplied an encouraging injury update on Brock Purdy on Wednesday. Kyle Shanahan revealed at his press conference that Purdy will be a limited participant in practice.
That means his toe and shoulder injuries are healing well. Otherwise, he wouldn't have been out there practicing on Wednesday.
As a result, Purdy has a chance to play in Week 3. However, that does not necessarily mean he will start. If Purdy isn't feeling 100 percent, he could be the emergency third quarterback, as Shanahan put it.
Nevertheless, this is excellent news to hear with Purdy, especially in light of Joe Burrow's turf toe injury. The Cincinnati Bengals placed him on Injured Reserve with a recovery time of at least three months.
That could've very easily been Purdy. The fact that he's able to move around on the field now should feel like a massive sigh of relief.
Are the 49ers rushing Brock Purdy?
However, you have to wonder if the 49ers are rushing it a little bit. Since Burrow's injury is a massive blow to the Bengals, why not give Purdy the time to rest?
Backup Mac Jones proved more than capable of keeping the 49ers afloat, but that doesn't matter at all to Shanahan.
"It's mainly just how (Brock's) feeling and how he thinks he can go. What are things he can do today, what are things he can do tomorrow, Friday, and Sunday?" said Shanahan. "It really doesn't have anything to do with how Mac played, whether it was good or bad. It doesn't really affect that. It's just about where Brock's at right now."
It's understandable what Shanahan is saying. The point is that if Purdy is feeling good enough to play, he's going to play. It's as simple as that.
But maybe holding him out of one more game will be fine. Rushing him back from this injury gives off desperation, and the 49ers aren't that.
If Jones had been putrid against the New Orleans Saints, then by all means play Purdy. I get it. However, Jones was solid against the Saints, which should make the 49ers feel comfortable starting him again.
Purdy is a mobile quarterback. He needs his lower body to be fully fit if he wants to play his normal style. Shanahan can say Jones' performance doesn't matter all he wants.
It does matter. They should feel they have some leeway to roll with him again to prevent further injury to Purdy. Or, they can go ahead and play him to allow him to be at risk of reinjury.