49ers TE George Kittle Returns to Practice Following a Foot Sprain
SANTA CLARA -- It looks like the 49ers will have their All Pro tight end for Sunday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys.
George Kittle, who missed Wednesday's practice with a foot sprain, returned to practice on Thursday, at least in a limited capacity (the official practice report hasn't been released yet). And he looked spry and healthy. I'm not saying he felt spry and healthy -- I'm not in his body. But Kittle is extremely tough. He could play on Sunday even if he missed the entire week of practices. So the fact that he was healthy enough to suit up on a Thursday suggests he'll find a way to suit up when it counts on Sunday.
Kittle recently turned 31 and has been injured in one way or another for most of the season. First, he had a hamstring pull. Then he had a rib injury. Now he has a foot issue. Which seems to suggest his aging body is beginning to slowly break down. But to his credit, he has missed just one game so far this season even though he has missed a few practices.
And through six games, Kittle has a whopping 5 touchdown catches. He's not the YAC threat he was when he was in his mid-20s, but he has become a much better red-zone threat than he ever has been before. And the 49ers are struggling in the red zone this season, which means they'll need him to play Sunday against the Cowboys if they're going to score touchdowns.
Good thing Kittle is tough.