The 49ers Are Waiting Too Long to Extend George Kittle's Contract

Grant Cohn

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
What are the 49ers waiting for?

Every year, they take forever to extend their own best players. And while they wait, the market often shifts in the players' favor. That's what happened to Brandon Aiyuk last year, and it's what's happening to George Kittle now.

As soon as the 49ers' season ended, Kittle said on the record that he would love to sign an extension and finish his career in Santa Clara. They could have given him a contract extension worth $18 million per season, and that would have made him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL.

But they waited. Like they always do. And now, the market has changed because the Arizona Cardinals just gave tight end Trey McBride a four-year extension worth $19 million per season. Which means Kittle's price tag just jumped to $20 million per season at minimum.

Good going, 49ers.

I'm sure the 49ers eventually will pay Kittle what he wants. But if they had paid him first thing this offseason, they might have actually saved a couple million dollars, which is what they've been trying to do the past couple months. Instead, they're costing themselves money by being slow and indecisive.

They did this last year with Aiyuk. They could have given him an extension in 2023 that would have paid him $25 million per season. But they waited until 2024. And by then, the wide receiver market had exploded, and suddenly he was worth $30 million per season. And they paid him. And now they clearly regret it.

Time to change your negotiation tactics.

