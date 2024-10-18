49ers WR Ricky Pearsall Will Make NFL Debut Sunday vs. Chiefs
SANTA CLARA -- It hasn't been two full months since Ricky Pearsall got shot in the chest and already he's ready to play.
The 49ers will activate Pearsall for Sunday's game against the Chiefs. Kyle Shanahan confirmed this on Friday.
Pearsall was on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List. But the 49ers opened his three-week practice window on Monday and he was a full participant every day this week. He looks as healthy and fresh as any player on the team. And the 49ers need him to play considering Jauan Jennings is out after missing every practice this week with a hip injury.
The 49ers probably feel that Pearsall would give the team and the fans in the stadium an electric boost of energy for a pivotal game. Just imagine the scene when he makes his dramatic entrance.
But how much can he really play? How many routes can he run before he's gassed? He started practicing only a few days ago.
"We just had one two-minute drill," Shanahan said about Pearsall's first practice. "He was out of breath from it, so we were messing with him, trying to get him to talk right away. It was more just because he was so excited to be out there, but it was a good first day and pumped to see him out there this afternoon."
I'm guessing Pearsall will play 10 to 20 snaps and catch a pass or two against the Chiefs, but nothing more.