All 49ers

5 Players (and 2 rookies) hold the 49ers' keys to victory vs. Arizona

These rookies are important.

Parker Hurley

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch, right, talks with head coach Kyle Shanahan.
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch, right, talks with head coach Kyle Shanahan. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Francisco 49ers could have a huge leg up in the division with a win over the 2-0 Arizona Cardinals in Week 3. While Arizona did not beat world beaters in their two games, they do have two wins this early in the season for a reason. If the 49ers want to get to 3-0, they need key performances from impact players. 

Deommodore Lenoir 

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir.
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The 49ers need to follow Marvin Harrison Jr. with Deommodore Lenoir this week. It would allow Renardo Green to have an easier matchup and would allow them to shift their bracket coverage to Trey McBride. If Lenoir cannot or does not follow Harrison and Harrison has a big day, fans should wonder if he can live up to his contract. 

Ricky Pearsall

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Cardinals will be without Garrett Williams, and all signs are pointing towards rookie Will Johnson missing Week 3 as well. Max Mellton may start, but he is banged up. Then, the team will be leaning on rookie Denzel Burke and Kei’Trel Clark, who has been a backup the past two years after getting benched. Ricky Pearsall has been a big play machine and needs to produce more against a poor group of cornerbacks. 

Dee Winters 

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Cardinals' two best skill players are James Conner and Trey McBride. Both of them roam the areas of the field where Dee Winters plays. Winters has been great through two weeks, and Fred Warner is going to help in both areas. Still, this will be his biggest test to date. 

Connor Colby 

San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Connor Colby.
San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Connor Colby. / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Connor Colby stepped in and looked solid in his first real look in the NFL. Now, he gets his first NFL start. He is going to get matched up with a long-time veteran in Calais Campbell at times. Campbell only plays rotationally, but you can bet Arizona will want this matchup to occur as much as possible. Colby has to survive these snaps for the 49ers to avoid stalled drives.

Alfred Collins

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Alfred Collins.
San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Alfred Collins. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

This could apply to any interior pass rusher. The Cardinals have two solid tackles, but their interior, featuring Evan Brown, Isaiah Adams, and Hjalte Froholdt, can be beaten. The issue is that San Francisco does not have the players to take advantage. 

Collins went from nine snaps and looking unplayable in his debut to 24 snaps and a decent role in Week 2. Can he take on a bigger role and show even more improvement?

Read More

feed

Published
Parker Hurley
PARKER HURLEY

Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.

Home/News