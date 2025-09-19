5 Players (and 2 rookies) hold the 49ers' keys to victory vs. Arizona
The San Francisco 49ers could have a huge leg up in the division with a win over the 2-0 Arizona Cardinals in Week 3. While Arizona did not beat world beaters in their two games, they do have two wins this early in the season for a reason. If the 49ers want to get to 3-0, they need key performances from impact players.
Deommodore Lenoir
The 49ers need to follow Marvin Harrison Jr. with Deommodore Lenoir this week. It would allow Renardo Green to have an easier matchup and would allow them to shift their bracket coverage to Trey McBride. If Lenoir cannot or does not follow Harrison and Harrison has a big day, fans should wonder if he can live up to his contract.
Ricky Pearsall
The Cardinals will be without Garrett Williams, and all signs are pointing towards rookie Will Johnson missing Week 3 as well. Max Mellton may start, but he is banged up. Then, the team will be leaning on rookie Denzel Burke and Kei’Trel Clark, who has been a backup the past two years after getting benched. Ricky Pearsall has been a big play machine and needs to produce more against a poor group of cornerbacks.
Dee Winters
The Cardinals' two best skill players are James Conner and Trey McBride. Both of them roam the areas of the field where Dee Winters plays. Winters has been great through two weeks, and Fred Warner is going to help in both areas. Still, this will be his biggest test to date.
Connor Colby
Connor Colby stepped in and looked solid in his first real look in the NFL. Now, he gets his first NFL start. He is going to get matched up with a long-time veteran in Calais Campbell at times. Campbell only plays rotationally, but you can bet Arizona will want this matchup to occur as much as possible. Colby has to survive these snaps for the 49ers to avoid stalled drives.
Alfred Collins
This could apply to any interior pass rusher. The Cardinals have two solid tackles, but their interior, featuring Evan Brown, Isaiah Adams, and Hjalte Froholdt, can be beaten. The issue is that San Francisco does not have the players to take advantage.
Collins went from nine snaps and looking unplayable in his debut to 24 snaps and a decent role in Week 2. Can he take on a bigger role and show even more improvement?