5 Players Probably Playing Their Last Games With the 49ers
Only two more games left to be played for the 49ers this season. Here are five players who are probably playing in their last games with the 49ers.
WR Deebo Samuel
The ultimate toss-up of all the players possibly playing their final games with the 49ers is Deebo Samuel. Part of that is due to the restructuring of his deal they made a few months ago, so it can tie him to the team for another year. However, the 49ers have demonstrated like with Arik Armstead that they will release a player despite executing that move.
Samuel's impact on the 49ers seems to have run its course. The two sides should go in different directions. The 49ers can look to Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing more going with the younger core. But another pushback is the 49ers could need Samuel with Brandon Aiyuk being a question mark as he makes his recovery. It feels like anything can happen with Samuel at this point.
OL Aaron Banks
Letting left guards walk in free agency isn't new to the 49ers. They did that with Laken Tomlinson a few years ago and look poised to do it again with Aaron Banks. 2024 has been a disappointing year for Banks he was solid in 2023. You can say that for a lot of players though.
Banks is dealing with an MCL injury, which is why he's out of the 49ers' final two games of the year. Kyle Shanahan doesn't believe it will impact him in free agency. It could lower Banks' value to allow the 49ers to bring him back at a cheaper cost, but there is always one team that is willing to overpay. Banks seems like a guarantee to be in a different uniform in 2025.
CB Charvarius Ward
The very moment the 49ers extended Deommodore Lenoir, it decreased the chances of Charvarius Ward returning. It's tough to envision a scenario where the 49ers are playing Lenoir and Ward. The only hope is that Ward's value will be lower after this season.
He hasn't played particulary well this season. Of course, unfortunate circumstances in his life has played a role a role in that. The 49ers will want him back, but at a friendly price. Ward can likely find a suitor willing to pay him what he wants. Plus, it's possible Ward wants a change of scenery.
FB Kyle Juszczyk
The 49ers restructured the deal of Kyle Juszczyk last offseason in order to clear up salary cap space. Juszczyk took a pay cut to stay on the team and it is a move that hurt him. He took it personally. However, it was a move to set him up for a potential release after the 2024 season.
That is on the table for the 49ers to free up more cap space again. Juszczyk is only on the field for half of the snaps and has been aligned as a tight end for roughly 40 percent of it. The 49ers have used him as their No. 2 tight end, so if the 49ers find a true one, it makes him expendable.
LB Dre Greenlaw
Dre Greenlaw has been the heartbeat of the 49ers' defense since he became a starter in his rookie year in 2019. He proved how much of an uplifting and productive player he is again when he returned against the Rams from a torn Achilles. However, Greenlaw's body failed him in that game and it did again in the next one against the Dolphins.
Greenlaw will not be seen again this season, but he did make it tough on the 49ers. On one hand, he showed he can still play strong and makes other's around him better. On the other hand, his availability is a question mark. Finding the right number on a new deal with Greenlaw will be difficult. Again, all it takes is for one team willing to ignore his injury issues and cash him out to take him away.
Read more of 49ers on SI