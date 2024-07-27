All 49ers

Brandon Allen is Leading the 49ers' Backup Quarterback Competition

This competition is far from over. But it's time for Dobbs to do something good.

Grant Cohn

Jul 26, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brandon Allen (17) throws a pass during Day 4 of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
Through three days of training camp, the 49ers' backup quarterback competition hasn't been particularly close.

While Joshua Dobbs entered camp as the favorite to win the competition, Brandon Allen currently is the clear leader. And that's not because Allen has been fantastic -- he has been fine for a backup. Dobbs simply hasn't played well, and that includes his work in OTAs and minicamp.

Dobbs is a smart quarterback and he seems to be picking up the 49ers offense quickly. He's also a mobile quarterback who can scramble away from pressure and pick up first downs with his legs. But he's horribly inaccurate. It's an adventure every time he throws a pass to a receiver who's not standing still. Slants and dig routes he often misses high or behind the intended receiver. Yesterday, he missed a swing pass in the flat by five yards.

Allen made the 53-man roster last year, so he probably will make the team again this season. Dobbs will make the team if the 49ers keep three quarterbacks, but they also might try to stash Dobbs on the practice squad.

Ultimately, Dobbs' fate with the 49ers will depend on his performance in the joint practices with the Saints and the 49ers' preseason games. Because it's possible he's a gamer. Maybe he plays better in live action than he does in practice. We've seen Brandon Allen play live football and he certainly doesn't seem like a gamer.

