Brant Boyer: 49ers have to Change "Overall Mindset" on Special Teams
The 49ers special teams arguably were the worst in the NFL last season.
They did nothing well. They stunk at kicking. They stunk at punting. They stunk at returning. They stunk in coverage.
Enter new special teams coach Brant Boyer. This week at rookie minicamp, he was asked what's the No. 1 thing that needs to be corrected.
“Overall mindset," Boyer said. "At the end of the day, this is a violent game played by men, and it’s a, special teams, is a one-on-one matchup 90-percent of the time. And it's either you or him. And what it comes down to and that’s my whole mindset that I'm trying to get these guys to understand is, it's either you or me and it's going to be you, period. And that's the whole mindset that I want these guys to understand that we're here for them, we're here to make them better. And that's what it comes down to. And if I can make them better, we're all in good shape because It'll help this football team.”
"If you ask Kyle," a reporter said. "I think he would say his message about special teams is being misinterpreted, but last year and in the past, he said we don't want special teams to win games, we just want to make sure they don't lose them. It's kind of like, well, to be as good as possible. Did you hear that? Is that a question you had during your interview? Or if not, do you understand what he's saying?
"I don't know what's said in the past or what's done in the past," Boyer said. "I'm here to do a job and my job is to help this team win, period. I mean, in this league, you’ve got win two out of three phases, whether that's special teams/offense, special teams/defense or offense/defense. You’ve got to win two out of three. I'm here to do the best job I can, create a culture that it shouldn't be like punishment to play special teams.
"And I think teams around the league, that moniker comes out like, ‘oh man, I don't want to play special teams.’ It shouldn't be like that. You know? That's how I made a living. That's how a lot of people make a living in this league. And if you can create a culture that the guys know you give a damn about them, they're going to play for you. And that's what I'm trying to do.”
You have to respect his passion. The 49ers haven't had a special teams coach like him in quite some time.