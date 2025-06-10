Brock Purdy Graded as the 49ers' Best QB Since 2000
There is no denying that Brock Purdy has been one of the best quarterbacks for the San Francisco 49ers in a long time.
It was part of the argument for why the 49ers needed to extend him. He's been one of their best, so they can't play hardball with him, especially without a contingency.
However, Pro Football Network is taking it a step further with their grades. They don't think that Purdy has been one of the best quarterbacks for the 49ers; they believe he is the best since 2000.
"Brock Purdy may have entered the league as “Mr. Irrelevant,” but his 2023 season was vital to the San Francisco 49ers’ Super Bowl run. That season, Purdy posted a 12-4 record as a starter and threw for 4,280 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He completed 69.4% of his passes and led the NFL in passer rating (113.0), TD rate (7.0%), yards per completion (13.9), and net yards per attempt (8.74).
"Purdy had some weak spots — notably a -0.17 EPA per dropback in close games and -0.15 when pressured — but he excelled when protected (+0.54 EPA/DB) and on the ground (+0.81 EPA per rush). Love him or doubt him, Purdy delivered when it counted."
Purdy's 2023 season trumps any season that Jeff Garcia, Alex Smith, Colin Kaepernick, and Jimmy Garoppolo ever put out. That is the conclusion that Pro Football Network has come to.
However, it seems their argument, or rather their grading system, is based solely on statistics. So, by that measure, they are correct.
Only Garcia can be a claim to pushback since he put up 4,278 passing yards, 31 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions during the 2000 season. And that was when passing the football wasn't too heavy yet.
I would argue Garcia's 2000 season was better since he didn't have an abundance of talent around him, yet he still managed to play extremely well.
Even Kaepernick in 2013 was better in terms of influence and impact. Defenses had no choice but to plan around him and opened up a lot for Frank Gore and the passing game.
Statistically, Purdy has the best season, but there is room to argue it wasn't the most impactful season from a 49ers quarterback.