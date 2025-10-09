Christian McCaffrey can Make History When 49ers Play Buccaneers
Christian McCaffrey has struggled to get going on the ground for the San Francisco 49ers.
Most of that isn’t his fault. The run blocking has been average at best. However, despite being unable to make an impact running the ball, McCaffrey has made up for it as a receiver.
It’s largely why his usage has been at an insane level this season. Because of that, McCaffrey has a chance at making NFL history when the 49ers play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6.
A shot at NFL history for Christian McCaffrey
With at least 50 receiving yards against Tampa Bay on Sunday, McCaffery can become the first running back in NFL history with at least 50 receiving yards in each of his team’s first six games of a season.
Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings are likely to be inactive for a second consecutive game on Sunday. That will prop McCaffrey higher up as a receiver for Mac Jones, who is also likely to start with Brock Purdy nursing an aggravated turf toe injury.
McCaffrey is third in receptions in the NFL. The opportunities will be there. Last year against the Buccaneers, McCaffrey was targeted seven times, reeling in six catches for 68 yards.
That was his season debut game in 2024, so he’s bound to produce similar results now that he’s healthier against largely the same defense. That’s not the only piece of NFL history McCaffrey will be eligible for against the Buccaneers.
He can also join Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk (2000 with the St. Louis Rams) as the only players ever with at least 50 rushing yards and 50 receiving yards in five of their team’s first six games of a season.
McCaffrey will have two chances at etching his name into the history books. One piece of history sets him up to be the exclusive record setter, while the other is seating him next to the legendary Faulk.
The former will be easier than the latter, but I don’t see why McCaffrey can’t crack both. He’s been utilized like a workhorse more this season than he was in 2023, and that’s saying something.
Part of that is because the offense doesn’t have anyone else to steal some of his workload, thanks to all of the injuries.
If anything, it would be surprising if he doesn’t make history with both of those records. The volume is there, and so is the matchup for him to thrive against.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchez_to interact with him on the 49ers.